SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon at the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office on Youree Drive.
The victim was shot multiple times and taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of what was described as serious injuries.
Police spokesman Chris Bordelon said officers were unsure if the shooting was an attack on the victim or if the Probation and Parole office was the target. Bordelon said the victim was standing in the parking lot when he was shot.
The shooting left several vehicles with bullet holes. The front glass of the state office also was shattered by bullets, Bordelon said, but no one inside was injured.
Officers have suspect information but are not releasing it yet to give them time to follow-up and make sure it is correct.