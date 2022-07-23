TEXARKANA, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Allen Lane Saturday morning at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Officers were dispatched there and found a 30 year old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers provided first aid before he was transported to Wadley Hospital by ambulance.
Witnesses said that he was shot during a gunfight with two other men who had arrived at the apartment minutes before.
Shortly afterwards, St. Michael Hospital notified that two men, ages 31 and 24, had just arrived at the ER with gunshot wounds.
The case is still under investigation and no arrests have yet been made. However, detectives believe that it was an attempted drug robbery that went bad. Drugs were recovered at the scene.
All men are reported to be in serious condition, but we do not believe that their injuries are life threatening at this time.