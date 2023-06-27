SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in west Shreveport late Monday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Samjarrar Amie, 30, of the Riverdale Apartments in the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane, was shot in the parking lot of that complex just after 8:45 p.m. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died just before 9:30 p.m. That's in the city's 71129 zip code.
According to police, a second man was also shot. He survived.
No word on any arrests in the case.
The killing was the 35th this year in Shreveport and Caddo Parish. It remains mains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.