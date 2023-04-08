SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman from Atlanta, Georgia was shot in the arm on Saturday afternoon after trying to ask for directions.
Around 3:20 p.m, Caddo Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened in the Martin Luther King Drive area in Shreveport.
Officials say the victim was lost and stepped out of her vehicle to ask for directions when a man came up to her and tried to steal her purse. She fought back resulting in the man shooting at her twice and hitting her once in the left forearm.
She had her three children in the car with her and ended up driving to the North Lakeshore Apartments where she began honking for help.
Since she is not familiar with the area, officers are said to be searching the entire MLK area for the original crime scene.
No information has been given on the victim's current condition yet.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.