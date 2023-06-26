SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to a shooting around 8:46 p.m. at the 6000 block of Raspberry Lane.
According to officials, two men were injured, both transferred to a local hospital. One man was found with gunshot wounds but is sustaining non-life threatening injuries.
SPD says the other victim is suffering life-threatening injuries, but it is unclear if he has been shot.
There is currently no information on any suspects.
Investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.