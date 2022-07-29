Shooting in the Cherokee Park Neighborhood sends two juveniles to the hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two juveniles were shot Thursday about 11:50 p.m. in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood. It happened in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive at the Northwood II Apartments.
Police say one juvenile was shot in the stomach and left with life threatening injuries. The second was shot in the buttocks and has non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to Ocshner LSU Health.
Police have made no arrests and say they have no information on a suspect.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they come in.