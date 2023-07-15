SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people were shot near Linwood Avenue early Saturday morning. One victim died making it the third homicide within 24 hours. This one happened in the 71108 zip code.
At 8:58 a.m., Shreveport police responded to an initial shooting call at the 2000 block of Murray Street. Multiple gun shell casings have been reported on the ground at Linwood Avenue and Corbitt Street.
The other victim has been transported to Ochsner LSU with conditions unknown.
This is the 43rd homicide in Shreveport so far this year.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.