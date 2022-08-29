SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening.
The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets.
Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his girlfriend several times.
She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene in a car that was later found at an apartment complex and impounded. He is still on the run. If you know anything, contact police.