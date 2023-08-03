SHREVEPORT, La. - At 3:55 p.m. on Thursday, Shreveport police responded to a shooting at Walmart near East Bert Kouns and Jump Run Drive.
According to Shreveport police, a man in his 50s was found near Copeland's of New Orleans restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body and was transferred to Ochsner LSU. His condition is life-threatening.
Officials say the shooting may have been cause by an argument between the victim and an unknown suspect. The suspect was driving a car and allegedly shot at the victim who was on foot.
No arrests have been made. Investigation is on-going.