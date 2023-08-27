SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to a shooting at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday where Alfred D. Bell, 24, was shot multiple times on the 4700 block of Arnsdale Circle, outside of his girlfriends house.
According to officials, the victim is sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he succumbed to his wound at 4:43 p.m.
Bell's death marks the 57th homicide in Caddo Parish to date in 2023, and the 55th in Shreveport proper.
There is no information yet on any suspects. Investigation is ongoing.