SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man shot Sunday night on Bibb Street has died.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Bibb Street shortly before 8 p.m.
Up to 21 units responded to the scene and several people were detained for questioning.
Police on the scene said the victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health. He later was pronounced dead.
"Basically we are working a shooting back here in the cul-de-sac," said SPD Captain Don Vishnefski Sunday night. "It looks like two families had an altercation which ended up in gunfire. There was one individual that was shot. At this time, he's been transported to the hospital. Detectives are on their way. That's all we really know right now."
Shreveport police did not release any new information about the homicide Monday.