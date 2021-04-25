SHREVEPORT, La- One man is in the hospital after a shooting near Boss Avenue and Spruce Street on Sunday night.
SPD responded to a shots fired call around 9:42 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found an African American man in his late twenties lying unconscious on the ground behind a home. He was shot at least once in the neck or head area.
Multiple shell casings were found on the ground along with a gun close to the man.
Shreveport Police asks that anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.