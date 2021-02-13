shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police say they are still looking for a suspect in a late Friday night shooting on Buncombe Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Flournoy Lucas Road.

According to Caddo 911 records, a report of a shooting came through at 11:49 p.m. 

Police said a man was driving back home from the convenience store when he was ambushed. The suspect shot at the car, shattering a window.

The driver had a minor injury after the window's glass cut him.

Police say they are now investigating this as a vandalism.

