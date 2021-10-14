GRAMBLING, La. - State police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Grambling State University (GSU).
It occurred early Wednesday morning at a non-sanctioned event, according to Master Trooper Michael Reichardt.
The individuals involved in the shooting were not Grambling students, and the incident reportedly happened near Favrot Student Union, according to the Monroe News-Star.
Two victims were injured taken to a local hospital. One later died from injuries sustained from the shooting.
Two GSU students also were injured with non-life-threatening injuries that were treated at a hospital, the university said.
"While Grambling State students were not seriously injured, we certainly offer our condolences to the family of the deceased," GSU President Rick Gallot said in a news release. "We are thankful for the hard work done by GSU PD and the support given by the Louisiana State Police."
GSU plans to increase security, according to the news release.
The suspect remains at-large, Reichardt said.
"We're working tirelessly now to find suspects and figure out exactly what happened," he said.
-----
Anyone with information should contact Louisiana State Police at 318-345-0000 or GSUPD at 318-274-2222.