SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting occurred on Madison Street near Laurel and Dunlap Street Thursday morning.
More than 15 units are currently on the scene. Shreveport Police has closed the road in both directions. An altercation occurred between two people at a Madison Street Grocery convenience store.
One person was shot and transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. A suspect isn't in custody at the moment.
KTBS is currently on the scene and we'll keep you updated with the latest information as this story develops.