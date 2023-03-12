SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:05 p.m., SPD responded to a shooting that happened on the 1700 block of Oakdale Street.
According to SPD, there are two victims reported at this time. No information was given on injuries.
A black Mercedes arrived at Ochsner LSU and sustained at least two visible gunshots to the windshield and driver's side door.
Multiple agencies were found near the vehicle at Ochsner LSU. KTBS 3 reporters on the scene saw visible blood and surgical gloves found near the car.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.