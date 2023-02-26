SHREVEPORT, La. - At 1:23 p.m., Shreveport police and fire departments responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Rainbow Drive between Aaron Place and Grand Berry Place.
Nearly 14 units, including EMS, had been dispatched. One victim was found dead on the front seat passenger side inside of a vehicle.
A stolen gray Camaro was found abandoned and away from the scene.
Local residents say this was a rolling vehicle gun battle. At least one person was transported to Ochsner LSU.
Multiple victims have been reported, but there is no official confirmation yet. Caddo Parish coroner is currently on the scene.
There are no suspects at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.