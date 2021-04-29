Shreveport, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Roosevelt Avenue in the Highland neighborhood just after midnight to find one man dead in the street after getting shot.
Detectives currently do not have any suspects, They are talking to community members to gather information on potential suspects.
If you have any information on the shooting contact Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.
