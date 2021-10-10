BATON ROUGE, La.- The man accused of killing two people, including a Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper, is in the hospital with a bite from a police dog and a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg, LSP said in news release Sunday.
Police say Matthew Mire also critically wounded three other people and shot at another state trooper before leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a massive, day-long manhunt Saturday. He was taken into custody around 10 p.m. after a lengthy search of the wooded area near Hoo Shoo Too Road at the Tiger Bend Bridge.
Mire faces counts of first degree murder of a police officer, attempted first degree murder of a police officer and aggravated flight from an officer in Ascension Parish, LSP said. In East Baton Parish, he faces counts of aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.
"Troopers are maintaining constant watch over Mire," an LSP news release said, and he will be booked on thoes charges after he is released.
Police say Mire shot two neighbors in French Settlement, then stole a truck and drove to Prairieville, where he shot two relatives, killing one. He then ambushed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert inside his patrol unit near the Prairieville scene, police say.