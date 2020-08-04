SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Police Department say a 30-year old man was a victim of a shooting near Linear Street and David Raines Boulevard on Tuesday.
Neighbors say they rarely see this kind of activity on their street. One neighbor said she was terrified while parked in her car at the time of shooting. She said the gunfire nearly struck her vehicle.
Nicholas Walker, a neighbor, says he's worried about innocent people being shot and it makes sad.
"With this random shooting stuff, we need to stop this in our community because anybody might get struck by a bullet," Walker said.
Police believe a white sedan was involved in the shooting, possibly a Chrysler. Police are asking anyone with information to call Caddo Crime stoppers at 318-673-7373