SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport police say a 30-year old man was a victim of a shooting on David Raines Boulevard Tuesday evening.
Police said the victim was brought to the fire station just down the street.
The man was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries. Police said the victim underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.
Neighbors said they rarely see this kind of activity on their street. One neighbor said she was terrified while parked in her car at the time of shooting. She said the gunfire nearly struck her vehicle.
Nicholas Walker, another neighbor, said he's worried about innocent people being shot.
"With this random shooting stuff, we need to stop this in our community because anybody might get struck by a bullet," Walker said.
Police believe a white sedan was involved in the shooting, possibly a Chrysler.
Anyone with information on the shooting call Caddo Crime stoppers at 318-673-7373