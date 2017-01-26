The family of a 22-year old man fatally shot at a Texarkana convenience store is now suing the store's owner and operator for wrongful death.
Attorney's for the family of Jesse Hamilton say his death in 2015 was preceded by hundreds of calls for service at the raceway gas station, including assaults, disturbances, and one prior murder.
On September 15th 2015, police say an argument over a parking spot at the Raceway on State Line Avenue escalated with Marvin Stanton pulling out a gun and shooting Jesse Hamilton in the chest.
Hamilton died at a local hospital.
Hamilton's family attorney, Jonathan Prazak, says this type of violence at the convenience store was not the first time.
"This lawsuit is more about the pattern and history of violence and criminal activities activities at the Raceway and their lack of safety," said Prazak.
Prazak says less than a year before Hamilton's death there was another murder at the Raceway.
He says about 29 months prior to his death there were also about 369 calls for service to the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, including 22 assault and battery calls, six aggravated assaults, and 52 disturbance calls.
"It's important to look back because it shows a pattern of criminal activity at the Raceway. It shows that they had notice and that they had some true concerns," said Prazak.
Prazak says several months before Hamilton's death, Raceway owner Muhammad Nadeem testified at a "Good Neighbor" violation hearing that he had known about store's criminal history and claimed to have hired two armed guards for security.
According to testimony in Stanton's trial, no security personnel were on site when Hamilton was murdered.
Prazak says the family wants to spare others the loss they've endured.
"This lawsuit is a vehicle for them to see change and see it become a safer place," said Prazak.
Hamiltion left behind a wife and daughter, who is now three years old.
The complaint also seeks compensation for Hamilton's medical and funeral expenses, as well as, mental anguish and loss of life.
Stanton is currently serving a life sentence in an Arkansas prison.