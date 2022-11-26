SHREVEPORT, La. - The weather and the draw of online shopping have not stopped holiday shoppers.
Experts expect about 166 million people to do their shopping this weekend.
And it was no exception for shoppers in Shreveport. They were out in full force, supporting local retailers on "Shop Small Saturday," which is important because Shreveport’s small businesses are responsible for the lion’s share of the city’s tax base.
Downtown Shreveport merchants were offering shopping specials, door prizes, fun activities and food deals.
Amber Henley, owner of Sage Coffee, told KTBS the day was a success for her small business.
"We’ve made some really good connections with people, through Willis-Knighton and some other companies," Henley said. "Getting to see people who are pouring into the local businesses in Shreveport has been really cool and we’re really thankful for all those people."
The owner of C&C Mercantile said there was a great turnout in support of Shop Small Saturday, and shoppers were in good spirits, despite the weather.