SHREVEPORT, La. -- Stein Mart's days are numbered at Pierremont Mall. The 112-year-old retailer now says it will close all of its nearly 300 stores after filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The discount retailer blames a big hit from the coronavirus pandemic amid already challenging retail environment.
Shoppers are now snatching up clearance bargains at the Shreveport store, which anchors Pierremont Mall on Line Avenue. Linda Williams was stunned and saddened by the news.
"I like the variety. There's so many types of selections and just really very nice stuff," Williams said as she sifted through racks of clothes that marked down, some as much as 75 percent.
"I'm very sad that all of the stores that I shop at -- Dress Barn, Catherine's, Lane Bryant, now Stein Mart," said another shopper, Vicki Sky. "Our clothing stores, our restaurants. We're just in bad shape."
Stein Mart expects to have all of its merchandise liquidated by the end of the year, and all stores closing on a staggered basis.
What will that mean for the nearly Pierremont Mall, which opened in 1964 along Line Avenue? It already has four empty spots, including a big one that Toy Fair left almost three years ago.
Leasing Manager Ray Tromba of Vintage Realty says, "We've known for some time that Stein Mart has been struggling. And we've had interested prospects for that location. Our leasing team is ready to move forward to find a new tenant."
Tromba doesn't foresee difficulty finding a new store for what he calls "a good location."
Meantime, The Color Bar Hair Salon, which has done business in the mall for 13 years, doesn't think they'll see a cut in their business when Stein Mart closes.
"I don't think it'll affect us as much because we're more of a destination location," said Melissa Nelson.
She's still sad to see Stein Mart go.
"People love that place. It's busy constantly," she said. "For this mall that's been here so long, to see these businesses that have been here a long time, it's very sad for this area of town."
There is some good news. Casa Jimador Mexican Restaurant plans to expand to one of the vacant spots that's next door.
Pierremont Mall has three other clothing stores. One of them is a bridal shop.
Stein Mart CEO Hunt Hawkins said, "Please know that this was an extremely difficult decision, and is deeply disappointing for all of us at Stein Mart. We have loved serving our communities over the years and are so grateful to our loyal customers who chose to shop our stores.