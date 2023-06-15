SHREVEPORT, La. - A national shortage of auto technicians and HVAC workers is affecting local shops and dealerships.
In the auto industry, a generational gap is taking place. It's leaving younger technicians in lower paying positions until master technicians retire.
"A lot of the older generation that has held these jobs for twenty, thirty, forty years even, have been specialized in those roles," says Jacob Edwards, Fixed Operations Director of Morgan Auto Group, "It's hard to have the younger generations step into those roles until those people start to retire."
Low pay, a negative stigma of auto and blue collar work, and the constant evolution of technology is dissuading young people from working in the industry.
The majority of older HVAC workers are retiring, leaving positions open for a new generation of employees. Local vocational schools like Ayers are placing students in high paying, long lasting positions.
"We like to say that HVAC is the eternal profession. It's not going anywhere. We have a constant pipeline," says Campus President of Ayers, Billy Hanisee," They're constantly coming in. We're constantly putting them out. If you want a career, if you're looking for something that will take you through from now until retirement and you want to really build something in a specific arena, it's the right career for you."
Ayers hosts classes every 6 weeks, and graduates students in as little as 9 months. The Caddo Career and Technology center is partnering with Morgan Auto Group to help train students in the environments where they will be working.
Resources are available to help train workers to fill the demand of the lack of skilled workers in Shreveport, and local shops are helping supply those skilled workers.