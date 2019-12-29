SHREVEPORT, La.- A man is fighting for his life after after two people were shot at a motel in Shreveport.
Police say it happened around 11 Sunday morning at the Red Roof Inn in the 7200 block of Greenwood Road.
The man was shot in the head and a woman was shot in the face, according to police. They say the woman is expected to be okay.
Police are still looking for a suspect.
