SHREVEPORT, La -- A police officer opened fire -- but no one was hit -- as a special police unit swarmed a Cedar Grove neighborhood around noon Monday and detained four suspects.
The Shreveport Police Department's Violent Crimes Abatement Team moved in on a house in the 1800 block of Clanton St., according to Cpl. Chris Bordelon.
He says the officer who fired saw one person in the house raise a gun toward him. Witnesses say they heard at least three shots.
Bordelon says charges are pending against the four taken into custody, including a juvenile. He says several firearms were seized. The operation was part of an investigation into a previous shooting.
Bordelon says the officer who fired is on routine leave pending an investigation.