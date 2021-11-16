MINDEN, La. -- Gunshots reportedly exchanged Monday night between young teens left a house peppered with stray bullets, the Minden Police Association reported Tuesday.
According to the association's social media post, the Police Department received multiple calls about gunfire on Evans Street in District A. About 20 rounds were traded between two groups of people.
Witnesses referred to the groups as "junior high kids" and "teenagers" but would not provide further information, the association said.
"Officers are working diligently and no further details are being provided at this time as this is an ongoing investigation," the association states.
The Police Department recently authored a juvenile curfew. It would prohibit juveniles under the age of 18 to remain in public areas between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on weekdays and midnight and 5 a.m. on weekends and designated holidays.
There are exceptions to the curfew such has attending special events, sports, employment, etc.
"This curfew is meant to keep young people off the streets so they are not a victim or perpetrator of a crime. Multiple parishes and cities in the surrounding area have recently instituted juvenile curfews and they have shown tremendous success. However, some members of the Minden City Council have pushed back against the legislation for unspecified reasons," the association states. "This small piece of legislation will decrease crime and it will cost the city zero dollars. If this curfew inconveniences a 1,000 people but saves one life then it does it’s job."
The association encourages those in favor of a juvenile curfew to contact their councilman.