Minden, La. - Shots fired near the area of Talton St. in Minden led to schools being locked down in the immediate area Tuesday afternoon.
Minden Police said a search of the area led to the discovery of a vehicle suspected to be involved. The occupants fled and two were captured in a short period of time. One fled to a home, broke in, and hid inside. Local agencies secured the area and after making entry the suspect was apprehended by K9 Brams and his handler with assistance from others.
The investigation is still underway.