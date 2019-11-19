SHREVEPORT, La. - On Tuesday afternoon, Shreveport Police Department's (SPD) PIO Officer Christina Curtis tells KTBS 3 a black male victim arrived at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
He's in critical condition.
Currently, 12 police units are at the 3900 block Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport where shots were fired.
According to Officer Curtis, SPD believes these fired shots are connected to this incident.
A suspect is being detained.
Stay with KTBS 3 for further updates.