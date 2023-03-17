SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 5:07 p.m., Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred between Albert L. Bicknell Drive and Hearne Avenue.
According to KTBS 3 reporters on the scene, a Hyundai was found at Willis Knighton North with multiple gunshots found on the passengers side. At least two bullet holes were found on the passenger backdoor.
Both windows on the passengers side were shattered and what appeared to be car debris was found on the ground outside of the car at WK North.
According to KTBS 3 reporters, there is a male victim suspected to have been in the car, but at this time, there are no confirmations on any victims, suspects, or injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.