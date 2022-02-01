BATON ROUGE, La. - As the Louisiana Legislature considers how to redraw the lines of election districts for the next decade, Black state lawmakers and civil rights groups are keeping tally: How many majority-Black districts does each potential map include?
That question could define the three-week redistricting effort — and any lawsuits filed over its results. It was already front and center Tuesday when lawmakers returned to Baton Rouge to gavel in for the special session.
Republican legislative leaders and Senate Democrats offered competing plans for drawing Louisiana’s six congressional districts, with varying levels of Black representation.
