SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located just west of Oregon on Tuesday evening is forecast to visit the ArkLaTex next Saturday.
It could spread rain into the area as early as Saturday morning.
Much of the ArkLaTex could be covered by showers and storms by early afternoon.
A dry line could bring the rain to an end during the late afternoon.
Then, clearing and cooler weather is expected Saturday evening.
Forecast rain amounts are projected to be less than an inch.
Severe weather is not too likely at this time due to a lack of instability. Storm Energy or CAPE is forecast to be quite low.
