SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Marginal Risk of severe weather for late this evening through the overnight hours. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the forecast culprits. Storms are projected to weaken as they move into our fairly stable atmosphere tonight.
An upper atmospheric storm system responsible for this forecast was across the southern plains Wednesday afternoon.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain approaches the ArkLaTex by early Wednesday evening.
Stronger storms could movie into northeast Texas at 10 p.m.
Storms are forecast from Texarkana to Longview at midnight.
The line could stretch from El Dorado to Shreveport to Carthage by 2 a.m.
At 4 a.m., showers and storms may extend from Ruston to Center.
The activity is expected to depart the ArkLaTex at sunrise.
Rain amounts could exceed an inch in a few areas.
