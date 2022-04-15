SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered showers and storms are forecast during the Easter holiday weekend.
Arkansas and north Louisiana may see rain on Saturday morning.
By afternoon, the rain may taper off south of I-20.
On Easter, the morning may be dry,
but the afternoon could see scattered storms.
The risk of severe weather is Marginal on Saturday according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The risk goes up on Easter Sunday to Slight. Culprits will be gusty winds and hail.
Rainfall may exceed an inch in some of the heavier downpours.
