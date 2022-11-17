SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front with showers is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving morning.  Windy and cooler weather is expected during the afternoon behind the front.

Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:

Thanksgiving Morning Forecast

The cold front nears Shreveport around 7 a.m. with some showers.

Midday Forecast For Thanksgiving

The front and showers exit the ArkLaTex by noon.

Thanksgiving Afternoon Forecast

Sunny and windy weather follow on Thanksgiving afternoon.

Thanksgiving Evening Forecast

Thanksgiving evening looks windy and cool.

Forecast Rain Amounts on Thanksgiving

Only light rain totals are expected that morning.

