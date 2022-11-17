SHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front with showers is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex on Thanksgiving morning. Windy and cooler weather is expected during the afternoon behind the front.
Here is the preliminary forecast timeline:
The cold front nears Shreveport around 7 a.m. with some showers.
The front and showers exit the ArkLaTex by noon.
Sunny and windy weather follow on Thanksgiving afternoon.
Thanksgiving evening looks windy and cool.
Only light rain totals are expected that morning.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.