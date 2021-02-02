SHREVEPORT, La. - The Next Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex expected for Thursday was on the west US coast Tuesday evening.
A cold front with this system approaches the area early Thursday morning.
The front moves near Texarkana by the lunch hour.
Late in the afternoon, the boundary kicks off some light showers across southern parts of the area.
The front moves south of the ArkLaTex that evening with the showers ending late.
Clearing and cooler weather arrives Friday behind the cold front.
Forecast rain amounts are expected to be on the light side or less than a tenth of an inch.
