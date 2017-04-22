The ability to go anywhere in the Universe at the tip of your fingertips.
On Saturday reading and growing the community took center focus outside the Shreve Memorial Library.
Jeff Impson, Manager of the Shreve Memorial Library told KTBS, "as a library what we try to do is be a part of the community and be a place the community can come to for all of their educational needs or entertainment needs and just be a place where people connect. You don't have that in society anymore."
A number of mind stimulating activities were on hand, as well as food and other fun things for kids to do and experience.
Age was just a number outside the Shreve Library were they hoping to encourage use from community members of all ages.
Jenifer French, Assistant Branch Manager added, "we are evolving and the there are things that we do that people don't really know about. People know that we have the books and things like that, but we have a lot of fun and a lot of things to offer to the community."
Event organizers told KTBS they were extremely pleased by Saturday's turnout.
Stop by your local library to find out more about the programs and tools they can offer.