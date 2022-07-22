SHREVEPORT, LA – As Shreve Memorial Library’s 2022 “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program winds down, learning for students in Caddo Parish continues.
School starts on Wednesday, August 3, and Shreve Memorial Library is sending children and teens back to school with story time programs, career study options and tools to help students, parents and teachers throughout the school year.
The library is hosting story times for children and career study options programs for teens at different library branches, and is encouraging everyone to take advantage of the many resources available to help with schoolwork, homework, research projects, testing, and more. All programs and materials provided are free.
Teens are encouraged to return to school with career study options in Information Technology and other careers on Thursday, July 21. Administrators with Ayers Career College will be at Shreve Memorial Library West Shreveport Branch to talk about their exceptional career options including their Information Technology Specialist Program. The event takes place from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the branch, located at 4380 Pines Road.
Then on Saturday, July 30, youth and teens will learn about the power of steam during a back-to-school event at Shreve Memorial Library Wallette Branch. The program takes place from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the meeting room at the branch, located at 363 Hearne Avenue.
Youth are also encouraged to show off their creative side and step into the new school year by designing shoes at Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch. The program takes place on Monday, August 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the meeting room at the branch at 2105 Hollywood Avenue.
Back-to-school story times for preschoolers will take place on Wednesday, August 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Broadmoor and Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch. At Broadmoor Branch, children will hear stories that make them excited about school, while at Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, children will participate in stories and discover what makes school and learning so much fun! Both programs will take place in the meeting rooms at the branches. Broadmoor Branch is located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Hollywood/Union Avenue at 2105 Hollywood Avenue.
Shreve Memorial Library is also of encouraging everyone to take advantage of the resources available to help with schoolwork, homework, research projects, and testing during the school year.
All Caddo Parish Public School students have access to Shreve Memorial Library services and materials with the virtual student library card. The virtual student library card is like the traditional library card, only it allows students to check out up to two books or DVDs at any time using their student ID. The virtual student library card also provides students with the vast amount of online, digital services available through the library’s e-branch.
Students are encouraged to use online resources, such as Homework Louisiana, Gale Virtual Reference Library, and Pronunciator, to assist with homework and research projects. Homework help is available through Homework Louisiana, which offers free online one-on-one tutoring for students of all ages daily from 2:00 p.m. to midnight. The site offers tutoring in subjects such as math, science, language arts, test prep and writing assignments. Help is also available to adults through the Adult Education and Career Center Library to assist with homework, research projects, and studying.
Other library services, including Gale Virtual Reference Library, offer unlimited online access to hundreds of reference books including images, audio files, videos, encyclopedias, histories, biographies, and more. Students interested in learning a new language can explore Pronunciator, an online program that offers instruction in 80 different languages. All of these online resources and others are available on the Shreve Memorial Library website through the Louisiana Library Connection, the State Library Databases. Users must have a Shreve Memorial Library card or virtual student library card to access these services.
In addition to these resources, each of Shreve Memorial Library’s branches offer free Wi-Fi and public computers, equipped with internet access and standard programs such as Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, for students to use. Students, teachers, and parents may also find Accelerated Reader (AR) book information through the library’s online catalog.
For more information about Shreve Memorial Library resources and programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.