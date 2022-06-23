SHREVEPORT, LA_ The downtown library branch will be closed starting next Monday for renovations. It will remain closed until those repairs and renovations are completed.
In the meantime, patrons of the main branch are encouraged to use other Shreve Memorial Library locations for their library needs. All Shreve Memorial Library branches within the City of Shreveport are open Monday through Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information and library updates, visit www.shreve-lib.org.