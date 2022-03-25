SHREVEPORT, La- Today the city of Shreveport installed the first of many security cameras that will monitor downtown.
These cameras will provide a round-the-clock view of the streets of downtown Shreveport. Keith Hanson, Chief Technology Officer for the City of Shreveport, says law enforcement will be able to use live footage to respond to crimes and collect evidence.
"It stores anywhere from four to two weeks of data on the drives of the camera. And if our analysts see anything in the data at the real time crime center that they need to forward to police they clip and send it to police for evidence at that point. So, once it's clipped it's in our vault forever."
The city has planned to install the cameras for a while, but the city decided to bump up the timetable after a vandal broke several windows on Texas Avenue. One of the businesses effected was the Robinson Film Center whose interim Executive Director, Rich Hansil, hopes the cameras can draw more people downtown.
"You know what I love what the city is doing. Downtown is statistically I think the safest area in Shreveport. It's a wonderful area and I wish more people would come. I think it adds another layer of security for people, making them feel good. And also, again, for small businesses, for non-profits like us, the expense from just a random vandal. If police can get a handle on that, then that'd be great."
These cameras are not old-school security cameras with fuzzy video. These provide crisp, HD quality views of the streets. In just a few weeks, there will be sixty in downtown alone.
"We hope to cover as many inches of downtown as possible with those cameras, yea."