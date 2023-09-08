SHREVEPORT, La. -- An aerial program in Shreveport will have several of their students represent our area on a global scale.
“I'm still just like on cloud nine,” said Regina Money, who qualified for Team USA.
Four students from Aerial Expressions in Shreveport have qualified for Team USA to represent our country in the Pole Sports and Arts World Championship.
“We have the largest contingency of Team USA members in one studio in the country,” said Susan Stevens, Aerial Expressions owner. “I'm honored. It was very surreal. We prepared very hard for six months. I mean, we started at the table paperwork, studying, researching, because there's very strict requirements to compete. Each skill has to be done a certain way, held a certain way."
The students range from early teens all the way to late 60s.
“My body is a little older than the others, if you haven't noticed. And so it takes me twice as long to do what they can do in one night,” said Money.
Money said that doesn’t slow her down.
“You're not going to get any younger, so you have to try what's a little bit out of your comfort zone and what looks like fun to you,” said Money.
Each student showed off their silk skills to bring home one of the top three spots in each of their divisions.
“Had the highest execution scores, good difficulty scores and the least deduction. So that to me was the biggest honor, that We went and threw clean routines and achieved what we needed to do,” said Stevens.
“It was like a dream come true,” said Krysta Cox, who qualified for Team USA.
Between now and next fall, they’ve got a lot of work to put in for the World Championships.
“We have Team USA training camps to do with a lot of preparation to get ready for World because it is a different monster than just nationals,” said Stevens.
“I’m just excited,” said Laura Kelley, who qualified for Team USA.
They’ve got a lot of fundraising to do in order to go to worlds. If you’d like to help click here.