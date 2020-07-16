SHREVEPORT, La. – More than 600 passengers flew out of Shreveport Regional Airport Monday, thanks to flights to Destin, Fla., and Las Vegas, Nev.
That’s the first time the numbers of have been over 600 since March, according to a report marketing director Mark Crawford gave Thursday at the monthly airport board meeting.
Shreveport Regional typically averaged about 1,000 passengers a day prior to the COVID-19 shutdown. Since early July, the numbers had been about 550 a day, Director Wade Davis said.
All of the airport’s carriers – American Airlines, United, Delta and Allegiant – have experienced flight reductions. But Delta this month increased its departures to three or four a day, compared to twice a day in the previous months.
United has its flights to Denver, Colo., on a “ghost schedule,” Davis said, adding he didn’t know when they would return.
Most airlines are posting their schedules on a month-to-month basis, he said.
When compared to other similar-sized airports, Shreveport has seen a 37% decrease compared to their 34% decrease. But while the overall numbers are down locally, the frequency of flights is still the same. Other airports have lost flights, Davis said.
Hurting Shreveport the most, he said, is the reduction of Delta’s service to Atlanta, Ga.
Industry experts predict it could take two years to recover from the COVID-19 impact, Davis said. Some of the major carriers this week announced plans for large-scale layoffs or furloughs.
The bottom line: The airline industry has not yet felt the full impact from COVID-19.
As for budget planning for Shreveport Regional’s operations, Davis said he’s estimating 53% of the 2019 levels.
“We continue to see more people every day in Shreveport,” he said, adding he hopes to position the airport for the “best recovery we can.”