SHREVEPORT, La. -- KTBS 3 News has a progress report on the city of Shreveport’s effort to clean up all that debris from June's record storm.
The massive storm that hit the ArkLaTex June 16 left an overwhelming amount of downed trees and debris that needed to be picked up. Friday, Mayor Tom Arceneaux said that they are nearly done.
“We have made most of the passes we have to do. So most of the debris has been picked up. We're very pleased to report it hasn't all been processed, but almost all of it has been picked up - that people could get to the side of the street. So hopefully very soon the city will look back to normal,” said Arceneaux.
Unfortunately, the city does not qualify for federal disaster relief, according to the mayor. But you might qualify for FEMA relief, based on the amount of damage you incurred.
Even if you don’t qualify, there’s still help out there. Until Oct. 10 - renters, homeowners, and business owners can apply for low-interest disaster loans through the Small Business Administration.
“The average American, based on a Federal Reserve study out of New York, had difficulties putting together $500 in emergency situation, let alone tens of thousands of dollars. So not only is preparedness a key element of resilience, but also applying with the single largest provider, those funds. This money comes directly from the Treasury,” said Susheel Kumar with the Small Business Administration.
City leaders said these funds will help citizens rebuild and repair the damage.
SBA representatives are meeting with storm victims at Independence Stadium from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Aug. 25. Those who cannot make it in person can apply online until Oct. 10.