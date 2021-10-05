SHREVEPORT-La- National Night Out is an event dedicated to building relationships between communities and police. Last year's event was cancelled because of Covid while the crime rate continued to rise in Shreveport. City officials were eager to get this year's event up and running.
Police say the rise in crime is due in large part to a growing disconnect between communities and police. Events like these are designed to help communities build trust with those who are assigned to protect and serve.
At several locations across the city neighbors gathered for food, music and games. Various groups sponsored the different parties and let people in the community know that there were all sorts of services available to them.
Shreveport Police hope this event will signal that there is a change coming in the community and they hope things will be better in the future.