SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department’s Traffic Unit, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police are joining efforts to conduct special operation targeting impaired drivers in west Shreveport Saturday, between 10:00 p.m., and 3:00am on May 29th.
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police Troop-G, and the Bossier City Police Department will also conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday beginning at 10:00 p.m., and continuing to sometime early Sunday morning, at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.
This checkpoint aims to identify and address drivers who are driving of the influence of alcohol or narcotics but is not limited to that offense. Drinking and driving kills 28 people a day in the U.S. — about one person every 52 minutes, according to the NHTSA. That is more than 10,000 lives lost each year to drunk driving. Drunk driving is responsible for about 1/3 of traffic fatalities.
The Louisiana State Police and Bossier City Police Department will assist.
The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of a $14,040 grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.
Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff's Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of the continuing effort to help curb the number of families affected by fatality crashes in our state.