Mayors of Shreveport and Bossier City are leaning on Louisiana's governor when it comes to reopening for business from the coronavirus crisis.
Though President Trump's Opening Up America Again' guidelines give the okay for local governments to make decisions for their communities, the roadmap was steered toward governors. And both mayors say they're looking to John Bel Edwards.
Edwards has hinted he may extend Louisiana's stay-at-home order past April 30. That's as the New Orleans area is still reeling from the virus. Nearly 600 people have died in the parishes of Orleans and Jefferson.
"He said, hey we won't be one of the first states to open back up," Perkins said of Edwards. "So I'm not sure what that means. And we still have to watch the virus. We know that it's slowing down throughout the state. And it's slowing down right here in our community. But we still have a lot of work to do."
Bossier City has not been hit nearly as hard by the virus, according to data from the state. Mayor Lo Walker says the plan for his city is for some small businesses to begin reopening on Friday, May 1.
And Walker says, "We've already started planning how we will handle having people access (the municipal complex) and making temperature checks, providing lines to control the movement of people and keep the distance between them. All the things we should be doing."
But he says that depends on whether Edwards lifts the stay-at-home order.
"I would be reluctant to open if the governor has directed that we continue (the stay-at-home order.) I would be inclined to support that. Because people's health is the most important criteria," says Walker.
That could be frustrating for businesses that want to reopen, because, Walker says, "Some probably already meet the criteria. They could come on tomorrow if they were permitted."
Says Perkins, "I am just as antsy as anybody else to open up our economy. Trust me. But my first priority is public safety here. So we'll continue to watch the data that's coming out and we'll make sure we make the adjustments accordingly."
Both mayors say they'll be cautious not to endanger the public's health by reopening too early. With the curve now flattened, they say another rise in COVID-19 cases could lead to another shutdown.
Even when the day comes for reopening, both mayors say it won't happen all at once.
"Our economy isn't going to open back up the way that it was before we had to shut it down immediately," Perkins says. "It is going to be a phased approach on how we go back to normalcy. And it's going to take a while. So I want to set those expectations now."
"Some larger businesses might take some time," Walker says. "I see it being a staggered return to normalcy."
Walker mentioned restaurants and hair salons as being some of the first to be able to reopen. But don't make those plans yet. Right now, it looks like it's all up to Governor Edwards.