BATON ROUGE, La._ Louisiana has moved from 49th to 42nd in the nation for childhood literacy.
Six schools were highlighted at the state capitol for their literacy campaigns that include Linwood Public Charter in Shreveport, and Bossier Elementary.
The schools serve as examples of successful reading programs spearheaded by literacy coaches.
The Center for Literacy and Learning is asking the state legislature to help expand its program and okay $2.5 million for a parent literacy engagement pilot program.