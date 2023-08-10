SHREVEPORT, La. - It's hot out there. Now imagine not having water.
That's what people are experiencing at Silver Lake Apartments.
People who live at Silver Lake Apartments do not have water, and it has left them feeling worried and anxious.
Wynikia Mitchell has lived there for five months, and lately there is no one running the front office so she is unable to pay rent.
"It was some people here who say they bought the place they were some new people, but they never came back so we've been here not
paying rent for a couple of months now," said Mitchell.
This is having an impact on the water since it is included in the rent. Notices from the City of Shreveport have been placed on tenants' doors with a water shut-off date of last Thursday.
Staying cool is not that easy in this heat.
"Right now, we're just getting jugs of water and stuff," said Mitchell.
When KTBS 3 checked to see if anyone was at the front office, no one was there. Another tenant gave us the manager's email address.
"Everybody [is] leaving," said Mitchell.
Some people have moved elsewhere at least for right now.
The mayor's office is working to get some information from the water and sewer department. KTBS 3 reached out by email to the management company of the complex, and they have not responded.