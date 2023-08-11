SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport apartment complex is stepping up to join the fight against childhood cancer.
Friday, River Walk Apartments held an Alex’s Lemonade Stand Fundraiser. The goal - to raise money and spread awareness about childhood cancer. Morgan Properties - who owns the complex - has hosted the fundraiser for several years.
“And so this is just kind of a cool, casual way to one get cool and also just spread awareness, talk about it,” said Jerry Silva with River Walk Apartments.
All money raised goes back to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.